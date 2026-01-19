Rahu Ketu Box Office: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma's film brings an inauspicious opening weekend of Rs. 4.5 Crore

Rahu Ketu, starring Fukrey duo Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma in the lead role, recorded an inauspicious opening weekend. The movie, directed by Vipul Vig, the comedy drama registered a roughly 5 percent hike on Sunday over the previous day and added Rs. 1.70 crore to the tally. This took the total opening weekend cume of Rahu Ketu to slightly under Rs. 4.50 crore net at the Indian box office.

Coming from an ambitious mythological premise, Rahu Ketu couldn't impress the audience much. The movie opened to mixed-bag reactions, which is reflecting in its underwhelming day-to-day trends too. Though the movie managed to record an upward trajectory, it couldn't gain the much-needed traction over the weekend. That said, the movie is performing better than its rival release, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos—however, the fate of both movies sealed in their opening weekends only.

Rahu Ketu doesn't have much room to grow as the Pulkit Samrat starrer will face Sunny Deol’s Border 2 from the coming weekend. The much-awaited military drama is likely to grab most of the screens and kick every non-performing holdover release out of the cinemas. It will be interesting to see how far Rahu Ketu can go from here on.

Day-wise box office collection of Rahu Ketu in India:

Day Box Office Rs. 1.10 crore Rs. 1.60 crore Rs. 1.70 crore Total: Rs. 4.40 crore

For the unversed, Rahu Ketu is about the two funny characters, born from writer Churu Lal's magical notebook, who are set on a voyage to retrieve it from the crafty Meenu Taxi. Besides Pulkit and Varun, the movie also stars Shalini Pandey, Chunky Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi Chadha, Amit Sial, and Sumit Gulati in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

ALSO READ: Anaganaga Oka Raju Worldwide Box Office Collections: Naveen Polishetty's film puts up STRONG hold, grosses Rs 23 crore in 2 days