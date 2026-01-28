Rahu Ketu Lifetime Box Office Collections: Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma-led film FLOPS with mere Rs 5.75 crore in India

Pulkit Samrat and Varun Sharma starrer Rahu Ketu is on the verge of its closure. After registering its opening week of Rs. 5.50 crore, the comedy drama is estimated to make Rs. 25 lakh in its second week, wrapping its entire run around Rs. 5.75-5.80 crore net at the Indian box office. Had the movie survived Border 2 wave, it would have some hopes at the box office.

The only saving grace for Rahu Ketu is that the movie has performed better than its rival releases, Happy Patel: Khatarnaak Jasoos and One Two Cha Cha Chaa. However, that is not enough to save it from the disastrous end.

Helmed by Vipul Vig, the Pulkit Samrat movie failed to impress the audience. It garnered average reviews among the audience and the critics, which is why the movie couldn't see any sort of growth at the box office. Had the movie opened to a superb reception, the box office picture would have been a bit different. It will be interesting to see how the movie performs upon its digital release.

Day-wise box office collection of Rahu Ketu in India:

Particulars Box Office Week 1 Rs. 5.50 crore Week 2 Rs. 25 lakh (est.) Total Rs. 5.75 crore

For the unversed, Rahu Ketu is about the two funny characters, born from writer Churu Lal's magical notebook, who are set on a voyage to retrieve it from the crafty Meenu Taxi. Besides Pulkit and Varun, the movie also stars Shalini Pandey, Chunky Pandey, Piyush Mishra, Manu Rishi Chadha, Amit Sial, and Sumit Gulati in pivotal roles.

