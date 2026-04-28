Raja Shivaji Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh’s epic aims at a record start in Marathi; Sells 20,000 tickets in no time

Riteish Deshmukh's biggest film, Raja Shivaji, is about to release in cinemas in a couple of days. The advance booking was opened recently, and the initial reports seem very promising. The movie sold nearly 20,000 tickets in no time at the Marathi box office, suggesting a record start.

Of this, around 10,000 tickets were sold at PVR Inox, followed by 4000 tickets at Miraj Cinemas and 3000 tickets at Cinepolis. Moviemax recorded around 2300 admissions so far. That's a solid start to say the least. If the epic saga continues to maintain the same pace, it can easily record phenomenal sales before its premiere. The movie still has three and a half days to go before its release.

Raja Shivaji has the potential to take a phenomenal opening; however, it is to be seen whether it can challenge the top openers of all time in Maharashtra. For the record, the top three opening days in Maharashtra belong to Dhurandhar 2 (Rs. 22 crore), Pushpa 2 (Rs. 18 crore), and Chhaava (Rs. 17 crore). Dhurandhar : The Revenge had the benefit of expensive ticket prices. The Riteish Deshmukh starrer should aim to top these three titles in its home turf, though it will not be an easy task.

For the unversed, Raja Shivaji is the biographical drama of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja. Riteish has not only acted in the film but also directed the epic saga. It has an ensemble star cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amol Gupte, and others. Salman Khan is making a crucial guest appearance in the film. Backed by Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji is the biggest film from Marathi cinema to date. Apart from Marathi, it is also releasing in Hindi and Telugu on Maharashtra Day, May 1st, 2026.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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