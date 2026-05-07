Raja Shivaji Box Office Collections: Riteish Deshmukh starrer has a good hold on Wednesday, Gross rises to Rs. 57 Cr in 6 days

Raja Shivaji collected Rs. 4.75 crore approx at the Indian box office on Wednesday. The daily collection drop from Tuesday was 15 per cent, which is a good hold. The drop was less in Maharashtra at under 10 per cent, with the business seeming to stabilise, after a bit of steep drop on Tuesday. The film didn’t have the “Tuesday Discount” boost in the state, while elsewhere, where it was a discount day the previous day, it had a bigger drop, which is also normal for the course.

The six-day running total for the Riteish Deshmukh starrer stands at Rs. 57 crore approx. The first week is headed for Rs. 61 crore or so. The film remains on course to collect over Rs. 100 crore mark, how much further higher needs to be seen. The key will be the second weekend hold, and for that, the second Friday is critical. The aim should be to stay above Rs. 4 crore; the more, the better.

If the film reaches Rs. 100 crore, it will become the highest-grossing film from the Marathi film industry. Having said that, the film could and should aim for more. There is precedent for Hindi films based on Maratha Empire figures like Chhaava and Tanhaji doing extraordinary numbers in Maharashtra. Tanhaji and Chhaava showcased very strong legs in the state; the big grossers from the Marathi film industry in general also do the same. While the trend so far is not to that level, it could still put a big final number.

The Box Office Collections for Raja Shivaji in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 13.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 12.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 14.75 cr. Monday Rs. 6.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 5.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 4.75 cr. Total Rs. 57.00 cr.

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