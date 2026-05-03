Raja Shivaji Box Office Collections: Riteish Deshmukh starrer rolls on with Rs. 25 Cr in two days in India

Raja Shivaji collected Rs. 12.25 crore approx on its second day at the Indian box office. Of this, the original Marathi version accounted for Rs. 8.25 crore approx, while Rs. 4 crore approx came from the Hindi version. The two-day cumulative box office collections stand at Rs. 25.25 crore approx, with Marathi and Hindi splits of Rs. 17.25 crore approx and Rs. 8 crore approx, respectively.

The second day hold was excellent, with a mere 5 per cent drop from the Holiday opening day. Given the holiday, the drop could have been much higher at around 30-40 per cent, but the fact that it was basically flat on its first day bodes very well for its full run. The drop was mainly in Maharashtra, while the rest of India was flat or saw some growth. The two-day collections in Maharashtra state are Rs. 19 crore approx.

The initial box office is far ahead of anything Marathi cinema has ever seen, which makes sense because this is the biggest Marathi film of all time in terms of cost and scale. The film isn’t aiming for just Marathi cinema benchmarks but overall state records. Films like Chhaava and Tanhaji, also based on figures of the Maratha empire, are some of the biggest blockbusters ever in the state, with the former being the biggest grosser as well, at over Rs. 300 crore. The target for Raja Shivaji is these films.

These two films exhibited very strong trends over time, and Marathi films in general tend to show long legs. Chhaava managed nearly 20x its first day while Tanhaji was closer to 25x. Raja Shivaji has the potential to replicate this trend; the coming weeks will be interesting to follow. The highest-grossing Marathi film is Sairat at around Rs. 100 crore. Raja Shivaji appears highly favoured to top it.

The Box Office Collections for Raja Shivaji in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 13.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 12.25 cr. Total Rs. 25.25 cr.

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