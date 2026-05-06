Raja Shivaji Box Office Collections: Riteish Deshmukh starrer tops Rs. 50 Cr in India in 5 days

Raja Shivaji collected Rs. 5.50 crore approx on Tuesday at the Indian box office, dropping around 15 per cent from Monday. The drop came for the Marathi version, which declined by over 20 per cent, while the Hindi version was up by around 10 per cent, thanks to the Tuesday discount. The film didn’t opt for the Tuesday discount in Maharashtra, which meant there was no spike in business, and the film dropped, which is normal at this level of collections.

The Riteish Deshmukh starrer crossed Rs. 50 crore mark in five days, with a total of Rs. 52.25 crore (Rs. 43 crore nett) approx. Raja Shivaji is the fastest earner from the Marathi film industry. Of this, Rs. 35.75 crore (Rs. 29.50 crore nett) approx has come from Marathi and Rs. 16.75 crore (Rs. 13.50 crore nett) approx from Hindi. The first week is expected to be around Rs. 60 crore approx. The film had a strong Monday hold, which made it feel like Rs. 100 crore was a done deal. It is still likely to reach there, although now it could be a close call if the weekdays show similar drops as Tuesday. The business needs to stabilise, preferably today, and then grow during the second weekend.

If the film reaches Rs. 100 crore, it will become the highest-grossing film from the Marathi film industry. Having said that, the film could and should aim for more. There is precedent for Hindi films based on Maratha Empire figures like Chhaava and Tanhaji doing extraordinary numbers in Maharashtra. Tanhaji and Chhaava showcased very strong legs in the state; the big grossers from the Marathi film industry in general also do the same. How high Raja Shivaji could get, the second and third weeks shall offer more indication of that.

The Box Office Collections for Raja Shivaji in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 13.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 12.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 14.75 cr. Monday Rs. 6.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 5.50 cr. Total Rs. 52.25 cr.

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