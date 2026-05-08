Raja Shivaji Box Office Collections: Ritesh Deshmukh starrer earns Rs. 61 Cr in first week in India

Raja Shivaji collected Rs. 4 crore approx on Thursday, the final day of its opening week, taking its first-week total at the Indian box office to Rs. 61.25 crore gross (Rs. 50.50 crore nett) approx. The Riteish Deshmukh starrer is the fastest earner in the history of Marathi cinema, with the biggest first week of all time, surpassing the previous best of Rs. 26 crore by Sairat with more than double the margin. The film has the help of the Hindi-dubbed version, but even the original Marathi version is a record by a wide margin at Rs. 42.25 crore approx.

The weekday hold for the film was just about decent, though absolute numbers remain good. The Monday hold was good, but collection fell over the subsequent days, which could have held stronger. The film remains on course to collect over Rs. 100 crore mark, how much further higher needs to be seen. The key will be the second weekend hold, and for that, the second Friday is critical. The aim should be to stay above Rs. 4 crore; the more, the better. If the film reaches Rs. 100 crore, it will become the highest-grossing film from the Marathi film industry.

That said, there is also a sense that the film could have aimed even higher. The Marathi box office records were sort of set for it; the target was films like Tanhaji and Chhaava, which were also based on figures from the Maratha Empire. Tanhaji grossed over Rs. 175 crore in Maharashtra state back in 2020, while Chhaava went on to collect over Rs. 300 crore. Raja Shivaji is centred on the very founder and leader of that empire, long anticipated and made in the actual language of the empire. While the film has done well so far, it is no longer in race to reach the heights which Tanhaji and Chhaava reached.

The Box Office Collections of Raja Shivaji in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 13.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 12.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 14.75 cr. Monday Rs. 6.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 5.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 5.00 cr. Thursday Rs. 4.00 cr. Total Rs. 61.25 cr.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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