Raja Shivaji Box Office Collections: Ritesh Deshmukh starrer holds strongly on Monday, Gross Rs. 47 Cr in 4 days

Raja Shivaji held strongly on its first Monday, with the film collecting Rs. 6.50 crore (Rs. 5.50 crore nett) approx. The drop from its holiday opening day was a little over 50 per cent, which is a very strong hold. The hold was better in Maharashtra state, where the drop was less than 50 per cent, while Hindi versions eased off more. This brings the four-day running total for the Ritesh Deshmukh starrer to Rs. 46.75 crore (Rs. 38.50 crore nett) approx.

The Marathi and Hindi language split for the film after four days stands at Rs. 31.75 crore and Rs. 15 crore, respectively. The Hindi version has performed well in Maharashtra and surrounding states.

The film had exhibited a solid trajectory over its opening weekend, not falling on Saturday after a big holiday opening day on Friday and then making some gains on Sunday. As such, a good Monday hold was expected, and the film has delivered on the same. The film will be looking to collect Rs. 60 crore plus in its first week, possibly closer to Rs. 65 crore with steadier holds. That would make reaching Rs. 100 crore pretty much a done deal, and in doing so, become the highest-grossing film ever from the Marathi film industry.

Having said that, the film should and could aim for more. There is precedent for Hindi films based on Maratha Empire figures like Chhaava and Tanhaji doing extraordinary numbers in Maharashtra. Tanhaji and Chhaava showcased very strong legs in the state; the big grossers from the Marathi film industry in general also do the same. How high Raja Shivaji could get, the second and third weeks shall offer more indication of that.

The Box Office Collections for Raja Shivaji in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 13.25 cr. Saturday Rs. 12.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 14.75 cr. Monday Rs. 6.50 cr. Total Rs. 46.75 cr.

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