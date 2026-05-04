Raja Shivaji Box Office Collections: Ritesh Deshmukh starrer scores Rs. 40 Cr weekend in India, biggest ever for Marathi cinema

Marathi film Raja Shivaji has collected Rs. 14.50 crore approx on Sunday, and with that it wrapped its opening weekend at Rs. 39.75 crore (Rs. 32.50 crore nett) approx. Most of these collections came from the Marathi version at Rs. 26.50 crore approx, but even the Hindi versions contributed well, with Rs. 13.25 crore approx. The trend for the Hindi version is also good, with the film showing solid growth on Sunday, so even it may have some sort of run here.

The Ritesh Deshmukh starrer has scored the biggest opening ever for a Marathi film, well ahead of anything the industry has ever seen. Having said that, this was largely expected given that the costs and scale were much bigger than anything before, and there has been precedent of Hindi films based on Maratha Empire figures like Chhaava and Tanhaji doing extraordinary numbers in Maharashtra. Raja Shivaji wasn’t chasing the benchmark of Marathi films but those of Chhaava and Tanhaji.

In Maharashtra state, the film grossed Rs. 28.75 crore approx over the weekend, with Sunday exceeding first-day collections. Tanhaji and Chhaava showcased very strong legs in the state; the big grossers from the Marathi film industry in general also do the same. As such, it will be interesting to see how high the film can go. If it is anything like the precedents, it should clear Rs. 100 crore mark in the state from here, possibly much more. The highest-grossing film in the state is Chhaava at over Rs. 300 crore. The biggest Marathi films are Sairat and Baipan Bhari Deva at around Rs. 90 crore.

The Box Office Collections for Raja Shivaji in India are as follows:

Day Gross Friday Rs. 13.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 12.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 14.50 cr. Total Rs. 39.75 cr.

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