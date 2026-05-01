Raja Shivaji Box Office Opening Report: Riteish Deshmukh starrer off to BUMPER start in Maharashtra, Hindi low

Raja Shivaji (Marathi) is off to a bumper opening today, with the film drawing 60-65 per cent occupancies in the morning and noon shows. It is a big holiday today for Labour Day and Maharashtra Day, though the film would likely have opened well regardless. There is also a Hindi version of the film, which has taken a low opening, but the real action is in the original Marathi version in the state of Maharashtra. The Hindi version could pick up if the reception is strong, as was seen with Tanhaji and Chhaava.

Tanhaji and Chhaava are two major blockbusters from recent times based on figures from the Maratha Empire. While they posted big numbers nationally, it was Maharashtra where they delivered historic figures. Their openings outside Maharashtra ranged from low to good, while Maharashtra itself was excellent to outstanding. Since they were Hindi films, despite their box office being heavily regionally lopsided, the overall India totals were still big and were read as such. Since Raja Shivaji is made in Marathi, the language of the Maratha empire, it will be seen as a regional film, even though its box office dynamic be similar to those of the two films.

Raja Shivaji should open closer to Rs. 15 crore, possibly higher depending on how the day progresses. Almost all of that will come from the Marathi version in the state of Maharashtra. The biggest opening day in Maharashtra is held by Dhurandhar 2, at over Rs. 20 crore, which is out of reach, mostly due to the ticket price difference. The next best are Pushpa 2 and Chhaava at over Rs. 15 crore; these could be done.

Outside Maharashtra, the opening is better in Southern circuits, with Bengaluru and Hyderabad being significantly ahead of Delhi city. The Hindi version in the morning looks like it will be around Rs. 2 crore nett.

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