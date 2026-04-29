Raja Shivaji (Marathi) Advance Booking Box Office: Riteish Deshmukh starrer sells 20,000 tickets in National Chains already; Set for a strong start

Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, is gearing up for release this weekend. The much-awaited historical epic saga has recorded a superb advance booking so far at the ticket window. As of 12 PM (April 29, Wednesday), the movie sold around 20,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR INOX and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

Of this, 15,000 admissions were recorded at PVR INOX, while Cinepolis sold around 5000 tickets. It still has a couple of days more in hand to record a healthy advance. Interestingly, the movie is witnessing better advances in non-national chains across Maharashtra. That said, the movie has huge buzz among the Marathi audience, which suggests a solid opening at the box office.

Based on the current trends, Raja Shivaji is looking for a double-digit start in its home turf. However, it is to be seen whether it can challenge the top openers of all time in Maharashtra. Currently, Dhurandhar: The Revenge holds the top spot with Rs. 22 crore, followed by Pushpa 2 (Rs. 18 crore) and Chhaava (Rs. 17 crore). Dhurandhar: The Revenge had the benefit of expensive ticket prices.

For the unversed, Raja Shivaji is the biographical drama of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja. Riteish has not only acted in the film but also directed the epic saga. It has an ensemble star cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amol Gupte, and others. Salman Khan is making a crucial guest appearance in the film. Backed by Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji is the biggest film from Marathi cinema to date. Apart from Marathi, it is also releasing in Hindi and Telugu on Maharashtra Day, May 1st, 2026.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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