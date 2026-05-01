Raja Shivaji (Marathi) Final Advance Booking: Riteish Deshmukh starrer sells 65,000 tickets in National Chains; Aims at Rs 10 crore opening day

Riteish Deshmukh's magnum opus, Raja Shivaji, is about to hit the big screens in a couple of hours. The movie recorded a solid advance booking at the ticket window. The historical epic saga closed its final advances by selling over 65,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, across Maharashtra.

Of this, nearly 72 per cent of admissions were recorded at PVR Inox. In fact, the movie recorded better sales in non-national chains due to regional connections. It sold around 12,000 tickets in Miraj Cinemas and around 10,000 tickets in MovieMax. Mass centres are performing insanely well, which can be a defining moment for the Marathi film. It is solid in national chains too, but it kept on growing stronger and stronger in the interiors. That said, Raja Shivaji is looking for a grand opening at the box office.

Based on the current trends, the Riteish Deshmukh starrer is expected to take a double-digit start of over Rs. 10 crore in its home turf. Though it will not be able to challenge the opening day collections of the previous biggies in Maharashtra, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Pushpa 2, and Chhava, it still will record a massive start. The movie has recorded decent sales in the Hindi belt too, which suggests an opening of nearly Rs. 3 crore from the dubbed version.

For the unversed, Raja Shivaji is the biographical drama of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaja. Riteish has not only acted in the film but also directed the epic saga. It has an ensemble star cast that includes Sanjay Dutt, Genelia Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjrekar, Amol Gupte, and others. Salman Khan is making a crucial guest appearance in the film. Backed by Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios, Raja Shivaji is the biggest film from Marathi cinema to date. Apart from Marathi, it is also releasing in Hindi and Telugu on Maharashtra Day, May 1st, 2026.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

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