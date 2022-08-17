Raksha Bandhan: Akshay Kumar starrer crashes on first Tuesday after poor extended weekend; Adds Rs. 1.40 cr

Akshay Kumar is one of the most adored and admired actors of the Indian Film Industry and is known for his discipline and work ethics. The actor’s filmography includes films like Airlift, Baby, Mohra and more, and it is truly incredible how he is able to make all happen. However, his films have lately not been able to do as well as they should have. Raksha Bandhan clashed with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha and has remained as the second among moviegoers. The best part about both the films coming together is that there has been a clear line of distinction as to which film leads which. Raksha Bandhan did better than Laal Singh Chaddha in mass circuits, like the Gujarat circuit, where as Laal Singh Chaddha did well in metros and big cities.

The Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar starrer opened to Rs. 8 cr nett on day 1, way below of what was expected out of it, considering that the film released on Raksha Bandhan. The film saw a decline on Friday and again picked up over the weekend. It managed to add Rs. 6.50 cr on Independence day, to bring the 5 day cume to Rs. 33.50 cr nett. The biggest shock that came for the film, however, was the first Tuesday collections, which are an abysmal Rs. 1.40 cr nett. The drop to Monday is more than 75 percent and this is nothing short of alarming. The lifetime total of the film is sure to land below Rs. 45 cr, to become the third consecutive disaster for Akshay Kumar in 6 months. The movie has not got support from overseas either, with lifetime numbers expected to land under 1 million dollars. A rejection of such sorts is unheard of, for an A-lister. What’s helping Raksha Bandhan the most is its budget and the less time between shoot and release. These two factors, along with lucrative non theatricals have ensured that the makers remain solvent.

Have a look at the day wise nett box office collection of Raksha Bandhan:

Thursday – Rs. 8 cr (Raksha Bandhan)

Friday – Rs. 6.25 cr

Saturday – Rs. 6.10 cr

Sunday – Rs. 6.75 cr

Monday – Rs. 6.50 cr (Independence Day)

Tuesday - Rs. 1.40 cr

Total = Rs. 34.90 cr nett

You can watch Raksha Bandhan at a theatre near you.

Also read: EXCLUSIVE: Akshay Kumar in talks with producer Dinesh Vijan for their next; To roll in 2023