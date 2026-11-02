Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer epic drama sells 2 lakh tickets in National Chains, 3 days ahead release

Ramayana is set to hit the big screens in a couple of days. The epic saga, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, and others, is witnessing commendable pre-sales at the ticket window. As of November 1 (11:45 PM), Ramayana has sold around 2 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for its opening day.

The film is expected to see a massive surge in sales from tomorrow onwards, with the final stretch likely to witness humongous growth. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the big-ticket epic is likely to secure one of the top spots in advance sales, if not the top spot itself.

Apart from national chains, IMAX cinemas are also filling up at a fast pace, with almost all prime seats already booked. However, the makers are yet to open advance bookings for non-national chains, single screens, and South markets.

In terms of pre-sales, what matters most is the performance during the final stretch, starting from the Monday before release to the day before release. The day before release can, at times, change the entire outlook of the advance. For now, Ramayana: Part One has a healthy head start, which it continues to build on. By the Monday before release, it will have other films to compare with, including Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which opened general weekend sales four days prior to its release.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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