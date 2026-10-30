Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer sells 1.33 lakh tickets in National Chains for Day 1

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and others, is about to release in cinemas very soon. The movie is witnessing good pre-sales so far. As of 11 PM (Thursday, October 29), the divine epic saga sold around 1.33 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

The movie still has a week in hand. It is expected to see a big surge in its sales in the final stretch and record one of the biggest pre-sales of all time in the national chains. One must note that the full-fledged advance booking of Ramayana is yet to open in non-national chains, single screens, and South Indian markets.

In presales, what matters most is the performance during the final stretch, starting from Monday before release to the day before release. The day before release at times could change the entire outlook of advance. For now, Ramayana: Part One has a healthy head start, which it continues to build. By Monday before release, it will have other films to compare with, including Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which opened general weekend sales four days prior to release.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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