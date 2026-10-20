Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor & Yash starrer shows great early momentum; Sells 12,000 ticket in 6 hours

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, and others, is gearing up for its grand theatrical outing very soon. The advance booking was made open this afternoon, on the auspicious occasion of Dussehra. As of 11 PM (Tuesday, Oct 20), the epic saga sold around 12,000 tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day. That's a great start as the movie has 15 days to go until release.

It is expected to see good growth in its momentum from tomorrow onwards, with more shows opening for sales. The Ranbir Kapoor starrer movie has the potential to smash all the previous existing records in advance booking. Though the pre-Diwali period is considered a low phase as per box office concerns, still, a tentpole biggie as big as Ramayana has all chances to overcome hurdles and set new benchmarks.

Pinkvilla forecasted its opening day in the vicinity of Rs. 65 to 75 crore nett in Hindi alone. An update on the same will be shared tomorrow. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is set for a global theatrical release on November 5, 2026.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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