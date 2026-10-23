Ramayana Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor & Yash starrer crosses 50,000 pre-sales at National chains, 12 days ahead release

Ramayana is witnessing promising sales at the box office. As of 1 PM (Friday, Oct 23), the movie crossed the 50,000 ticket mark at the national chains. It sold around 46,000 tickets in PVR Inox and around 8,000 tickets in Cinepolis, making a total of 54,000 admissions for the opening day.

That's a superb pace, to say the least. One must note that the epic saga is yet to open its advances in other non-national chains, single screens, and South Indian markets. Once the full-fledged advances open, it will see an instant rush at the ticket window.

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Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is still 12 days away from release. With sort of momentum, Ramayana is expected to storm over one of the highest pre-sales of all time in Hindi, with a chance of claiming the No. 1 spot too. With its Trailer 2 receiving widespread appreciation and acceptance, the movie is expected to take a historic start at the box office.

As per Pinkvilla Predicts, the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer is now looking for an opening in the range of Rs. 68 to 78 crore nett in Hindi, with a pinpoint prediction at Rs. 75 crore nett.

The only caveat at this point is the pre-Diwali release window. It remains to be seen how much of an impact it will have, as it has been a while since a film of this scale arrived during this period. This is sort of a film that is not necessarily relying on just the opening and could go anywhere. Over the last couple of years, we have had phenomena like Mahavtara Narsimha and Hanuman Ansh. This could be like those but on steroids.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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