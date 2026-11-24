Ramayana Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, maintained a good hold at the box office. The epic saga, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, collected Rs. 9 crore on its 3rd Monday, registering a 15 per cent drop from the last Friday. The night shows helped a little by the next day being a Holiday. It recorded better footfalls on Monday than its last Friday. Additionally, it collected Rs. 3.25 crore from the dubbed versions, bringing its all-India 3rd Monday to Rs. 12.25 crore.

The running cume of Ramayana reached Rs. 703 crore nett at the Hindi box office. It also collected Rs. 219.75 crore from the dubbed versions, bringing the domestic cume to Rs. 922.75 crore nett in 19 days of its theatrical run. The film has finally lowered ticket prices, and today it is going for a Tuesday discount. On top of that, it's a holiday, so occupancy should be healthy today.

Depending on how it holds from here on will determine how far it can go at the box office. The Ranbir Kapoor movie has the potential to surpass Dhurandhar: The Revenge in India by the end of its full run; however, it won't be an easy task.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day Hindi Dub India Week One Rs. 429.00 cr. Rs. 124.50 cr. Rs. 553.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 210.00 cr. Rs. 72.25 cr. Rs. 282.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 10.75 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 14.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 19.75 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 26.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 24.50 cr. Rs. 8.75 cr. Rs. 33.25 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 9.00 cr. Rs. 3.25 cr. Rs. 12.25 cr. Total Rs. 703.00 cr. Rs. 219.75 cr. Rs. 922.75 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Week One Rs. 406.50 cr. Rs. 114.00 cr. Rs. 520.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 197.25 cr. Rs. 64.25 cr. Rs. 261.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 13.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 24.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 24.50 cr. Rs. 8.75 cr. Rs. 33.25 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 8.25 cr. Rs. 3.00 cr. Rs. 11.25 cr. Total Rs. 664.75 cr. Rs. 199.50 cr. Rs. 864.25 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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