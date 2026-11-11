Ramayana Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer nets Rs. 92 Cr on Tuesday, Rises to Rs. 435 Cr in 6 days

Ramayana: Part One collected a fantastic Rs. 92 crore nett approx on its sixth day at the Indian box office. That brings its running total to Rs. 435 crore nett approx. The film has crossed the Rs. 500 crore GROSS mark, standing at Rs. 520 crore approx.

The drop on Tuesday was just 13 per cent from Monday, which was a big holiday, while on Tuesday some of the states got out of the holiday period. The hold was superb for both Hindi (Rs. 75.50 crore nett) and South-dubbed versions (Rs. 16.50 crore nett). It seemed like South-dubbed ones would drop over 20 per cent, but they ended up falling below 15 per cent, with the Kannada version recording the best day of the run.

The Hindi version held up extremely well across the country. Hindi belt states, along with Maharashtra and Gujarat, saw minimal drops of 5-15 per cent, whereas a state like Punjab, which is out of the holiday period, dipped around 40 per cent. Today marks another holiday in several states and the final holiday of the extended festive period in most of them, with things expected to normalise from tomorrow. There will be some holiday boost here and there, with Gujarat having an extended holiday period till Sunday.

The six-day total for the Hindi version stands at Rs. 330 crore nett. The extended first week will likely close somewhere around Rs. 425 crore nett. From there, the film should certainly go over Rs. 700 crore nett, with a very realistic shot at over Rs. 800 crore nett. The second weekend hold will offer more clarity on the upside potential. Films with religious and cultural connections have demonstrated exceptional staying power at the box office many times in the past and, more recently, with films like Mahavatar Narasimha and Hanuman Ansh. Such things can’t be predicted, but the potential certainly exists for this film. Hopefully, Ramayana gets into that territory.

South-dubbed versions continue to be on a phenomenal run, except for Telugu, which can be termed just good to very good. Kannada has led the business so far with over Rs. 40 crore net; even though it is out of the holiday period today, the advances remain superb. Tamil and Malayalam versions are on an EXTRAORDINARY trend, with Tamil dropping just 12 per cent yesterday from a major holiday, while Malayalam holding on par with Monday.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 45.50 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 64.00 cr. Friday Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 47.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Rs. 17.50 cr. Rs. 69.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 20.00 cr. Rs. 56.00 cr. Monday Rs. 86.00 cr. Rs. 19.50 cr. Rs. 105.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 75.50 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr. Rs. 92.00 cr. Total Rs. 330.00 cr. Rs. 104.50 cr. Rs. 434.50 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 43.00 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 60.00 cr. Friday Rs. 33.00 cr. Rs. 11.50 cr. Rs. 44.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 49.25 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Rs. 65.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 33.75 cr. Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 52.00 cr. Monday Rs. 82.00 cr. Rs. 17.75 cr. Rs. 100.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 71.00 cr. Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 87.00 cr. Total Rs. 312.00 cr. Rs. 95.50 cr. Rs. 407.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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