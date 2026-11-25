Ramayana Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and others, collected Rs. 16.50 crore on its 3rd Tuesday, registering a 40 per cent spike from the previous day. The movie registered good growth yesterday due to affordable ticket pricing and a holiday Tuesday. Of this, Rs. 13.75 crore came from the Hindi version, while the remaining Rs. 2.75 crore came from dubbed versions.

Backed by Prime Focus, the epic drama took its running cume to Rs. 716.25 crore in Hindi. Additionally, it collected Rs. 222.50 crore from the South dubbed versions, bringing the entire domestic cume to Rs. 938.75 crore nett. That said, the movie is marching towards the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark in India. Considering current trends, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer has the potential to smash over Rs. 100 crore more in Hindi and Rs. 50 crore in dubbed versions from here on.

Though the Nitesh Tiwari directorial performed extremely well in all territories, it was expected to explode in the Hindi heartland on another level, which didn't happen. Whatever it did despite pre-release negativity is commendable; still, it will be considered an underperformance. Globally, the movie is heading for a finish around Rs. 1850 crore nett. Had the Hindi heartland performed on the expected lines, it would have smashed Rs. 2000 crore worldwide in its first phase alone.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day/Week Hindi Dub India Week One Rs. 429.00 cr. Rs. 124.50 cr. Rs. 553.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 210.00 cr. Rs. 72.25 cr. Rs. 282.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 10.75 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 14.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 19.75 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 26.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 24.50 cr. Rs. 8.75 cr. Rs. 33.25 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 8.50 cr. Rs. 3.25 cr. Rs. 11.75 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 13.75 cr. Rs. 2.75 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr. Total Rs. 716.25 cr. Rs. 222.50 cr. Rs. 938.75 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Week One Rs. 406.50 cr. Rs. 114.00 cr. Rs. 520.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 197.25 cr. Rs. 64.25 cr. Rs. 261.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 13.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 24.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 24.50 cr. Rs. 8.75 cr. Rs. 33.25 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 7.75 cr. Rs. 2.85 cr. Rs. 10.60 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 12.00 cr. Rs. 2.40 cr. Rs. 14.40 cr. Total Rs. 676.25 cr. Rs. 201.75 cr. Rs. 878.00 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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