Ramayana is rewriting box office records with its historic run in Kerala. The movie collected Rs 3.75 to 4 crore on its second Monday, registering a 15 per cent drop from the previous Friday. This took its running cume to Rs. 50 crore gross mark at the Kerala box office in just 12 days of theatrical run.

Interestingly, Ramayana is the first Bollywood film ever to collect over Rs. 50 crore in Kerala. In fact, no other Hindi-dubbed film could even surpass the Rs. 20 crore mark. Going by the present trends, the movie will keep gaining traction in the coming days too.

If it maintains the same momentum even after the release of Dhanush and Mammootty's O.M Chapter 1, the movie has the potential to score over the Rs. 75 crore mark, with an outstanding chance of even hitting the Rs. 100 crore mark.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3 crore 2 Rs. 2 crore 3 Rs. 3.50 crore 4 Rs. 4.50 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore 6 Rs. 3.75 crore 7 Rs. 3.75 crore 8 Rs. 3.75 crore 9 Rs. 4.50 crore 10 Rs. 6.25 crore 11 Rs. 6.75 crore 12 Rs. 3.75 - 4 crore Total Rs. 50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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