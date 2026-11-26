Ramayana Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, and others, maintained a steady hold on its third Wednesday. The movie added Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally, bringing its theatrical cume to Rs. 73.25 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the epic saga emerged as the second-biggest non-Malayalam grosser in Kerala, surpassing the lifetime cume of Baahubali 2. The movie is heading to close this week at Rs. 75 crore, and then it will march towards the No. 1 spot, currently ruled by Jailer 2.

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Backed by Prime Focus, Ramayana emerged as an All-Time Blockbuster in Kerala, thanks to its breakout performance. The movie is expected to close its entire run around Rs. 90 crore or so at the Kerala box office.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.00 crore 2 Rs. 2.00 crore 3 Rs. 3.50 crore 4 Rs. 4.50 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore 6 Rs. 3.75 crore 7 Rs. 3.75 crore 8 Rs. 3.75 crore 9 Rs. 4.50 crore 10 Rs. 6.25 crore 11 Rs. 6.75 crore 12 Rs. 3.75 crore 13 Rs. 3.00 crore 14 Rs. 2.75 crore 15 Rs. 2.50 crore 16 Rs. 2.25 crore 17 Rs. 3.75 crore 18 Rs. 4.50 crore 19 Rs. 2.00 crore 20 Rs. 1.50 crore 21 Rs. 1.50 crore Total Rs. 73.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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