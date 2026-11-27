Ramayana Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, collected Rs. 119.75 crore in its third week at the Indian box office. The movie registered a 55 per cent drop from the previous week. It fetched around Rs. 89.50 crore in Hindi and Rs. 30.25 crore from the dubbed versions. The running cume of the epic saga reached Rs. 955.50 crore nett at the Indian box office, with Rs. 728.50 crore coming from Hindi and Rs. 227 crore from the dubbed versions.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is expected to see a good jump in the fourth weekend, adding Rs. 30 crore or so more to the tally. The movie is heading to surpass the Rs. 1000 crore nett mark by the end of its fourth week at the Indian box office.

Though the Ranbir Kapoor movie performed well in all territories, it still didn't see the kind of euphoria that was expected in the Hindi heartland. Whatever it did despite pre-release negativity is commendable; still, it will be considered an underperformance.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day/Week Hindi Dub India Week One Rs. 429.00 cr. Rs. 124.50 cr. Rs. 553.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 210.00 cr. Rs. 72.25 cr. Rs. 282.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 10.75 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 14.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 19.75 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 26.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 24.50 cr. Rs. 8.75 cr. Rs. 33.25 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 8.50 cr. Rs. 3.25 cr. Rs. 11.75 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 13.75 cr. Rs. 2.75 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 6.25 cr. Rs. 2.25 cr. Rs. 8.50 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 2.25 cr. Rs. 8.25 cr. Total Rs. 728.50 cr. Rs. 227.00 cr. Rs. 955.50 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Day/Week Hindi Dub India Week One Rs. 406.50 cr. Rs. 114.00 cr. Rs. 520.50 cr. Week Two Rs. 197.25 cr. Rs. 64.25 cr. Rs. 261.50 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 13.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 24.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 24.50 cr. Rs. 8.75 cr. Rs. 33.25 cr. 3rd Monday Rs. 7.75 cr. Rs. 2.85 cr. Rs. 10.60 cr. 3rd Tuesday Rs. 12.00 cr. Rs. 2.40 cr. Rs. 14.40 cr. 3rd Wednesday Rs. 5.75 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 7.75 cr. 3rd Thursday Rs. 5.75 cr. Rs. 2.00 cr. Rs. 7.75 cr. Total Rs. 687.75 cr. Rs. 205.75 cr. Rs. 893.50 cr.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more box office updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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