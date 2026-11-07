Ramayana Day 3 Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer gains momentum, matches opening day in Saturday pre-sales

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, Sai Pallavi, Ravie Dubey, and others, is playing in cinemas now. The movie regained momentum on its Day 3 (Saturday), which is visible in its advance bookings. As of 11 PM (Friday), the epic saga sold around 3.20 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for Day 3 in Hindi. That's similar to the range of its opening day sales.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the Ranbir Kapoor movie will keep seeing a seesaw run until Diwali in India, since the pre-Diwali period is somewhat a low phase from a business perspective. From Monday, it is expected to see a big surge in its collections. Since the audience reception seems positive, the movie should aim for a long run at the box office.

The success of Ramayana Part One will be very crucial for the makers, as it is the most expensive film in Indian cinema. The second part is already in production and is set for a grand theatrical release in Diwali 2028.

Day-wise advance bookings for Ramayana (Hindi) at National chains are as follows:

Day Advance Booking 1 3.25 lakh 2 1.80 lakh 3 3.20 lakh

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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