Ramayana Final Advance Booking: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer sells 3.25 lakh tickets in top national chains, set for BANGER opening

Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and others, is about to hit the big screens in a couple of hours. The epic saga, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, recorded good advance sales at the ticket window. The movie sold around 3.25 lakh tickets in the top two national chains, PVR Inox and Cinepolis, for the opening day.

The sales are lower than the last big Bollywood release, Drishyam: The Conclusion, which sold over 4 lakh tickets. That might be due to the pre-Diwali effect. Among the 2026 titles, Ramayana stands at the third spot among the biggest advances at national chains for the opening days, trailing Dhurandhar: The Revenge and Drishyam: The Conclusion.

Based on current trends and sales, Ramayana is looking to open around Rs. 55-60 crore nett in Hindi and another Rs. 15 crore nett or so in the dubbed versions. From there, it would be a seesaw trend for the next five days, as it will be dropping one day and then jumping the next. Monday will be the biggest day of the run, as the Hindi circuits will come in full force after the Diwali festivities, and Monday business will be what really sets the tone for what the film can do.

Top 3 Advance Bookings at National Chains for Bollywood in 2026 are as follows:

Title Sales Dhurandhar: The Revenge 8.75 lakh

(incl. previews) Drishyam: The Conclusion 4.05 lakh Ramayana 3.25 lakh

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.