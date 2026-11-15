Ramayana Kerala Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer smashes BIGGEST single day collection on 2nd Saturday, grosses Rs 39 crore in 10 days

Ramayana Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is performing extremely well at the box office. The movie is on a dream run in Kerala, where it has recorded its biggest single-day collection on 2nd Saturday. The epic saga collected Rs. 6.25 crore on Day 10 at the Kerala box office, registering a 40 per cent spike from the previous day. The spike from the opening day is over 108 per cent, which is an indication of how well the movie is being received on God's own land.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana stormed over Rs. 39 crore gross at the Kerala box office in its 10 days of theatrical run. The movie is expected to see another jump today and close Sunday around Rs. 7 crore, which will take its running cume closer to the Rs. 50 crore gross mark.

Considering how the film is performing, it is expected to smash over Rs. 75 crore gross at the Kerala box office alone in its full run. That will be an all-time record on steroids, as no other Hindi film ever went over the Rs. 20 crore gross mark in Kerala earlier. Thus, this record is expected to stay for a long time, until Ramayana Part Two breaks it and sets a new benchmark in 2028.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana at Kerala Box Office are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3 crore 2 Rs. 2 crore 3 Rs. 3.50 crore 4 Rs. 4.50 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore 6 Rs. 3.75 crore 7 Rs. 3.75 crore 8 Rs. 3.75 crore 9 Rs. 4.50 crore 10 Rs. 6.25 crore Total Rs. 39.00 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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