Ramayana Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is performing well in Kerala. The movie added Rs. 2 crore to the tally on its third Monday, registering a 10 per cent drop from the last Friday. The running cume of Ramayana reached Rs. 70.25 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Backed by Prime Focus, the movie is currently the third biggest non-Malayalam grosser in Kerala. The epic drama is now only behind Jailer 2 (Rs. 80 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs. 72.20 crore). The movie is expected to surpass the lifetime cume of Baahubali 2 by EOD today or tomorrow.

The Nitesh Tiwari directorial emerged as an All-Time Blockbuster in Kerala. If it continues to perform on the expected lines, the Ranbir Kapoor movie will emerge as the No. 1 non-Malayalam grosser soon.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.00 crore 2 Rs. 2.00 crore 3 Rs. 3.50 crore 4 Rs. 4.50 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore 6 Rs. 3.75 crore 7 Rs. 3.75 crore 8 Rs. 3.75 crore 9 Rs. 4.50 crore 10 Rs. 6.25 crore 11 Rs. 6.75 crore 12 Rs. 3.75 crore 13 Rs. 3.00 crore 14 Rs. 2.75 crore 15 Rs. 2.50 crore 16 Rs. 2.25 crore 17 Rs. 3.75 crore 18 Rs. 4.50 crore 19 Rs. 2.00 crore Total Rs. 70.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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