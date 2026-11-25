Ramayana Kerala Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi-led epic saga collects Rs 1.50 crore on 3rd Tuesday, grosses Rs 72 crore in 20 days
Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is holding well in Kerala. The movie is all set to surpass the lifetime cume of Baahubali 2 by EOD today.
Ramayana Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is doing well at the Kerala box office. The movie added Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally, registering a 25 per cent drop from the previous day. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial took its entire theatrical cume to Rs. 71.75 crore gross in 20 days at the Kerala box office.
The epic drama is now only behind Jailer 2 (Rs. 80 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs. 72.20 crore). The movie is expected to surpass the lifetime cume of Baahubali 2 by EOD today. It is expected to close this week around the Rs. 75 crore mark.
The way it is performing, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer will soon challenge Jailer 2 also and emerge as the No. 1 non-Malayalam grosser at the Kerala box office. The movie has already emerged as an All-Time Blockbuster at the Kerala box office.
Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana in Kerala are as follows:
|Day
|Box Office
|1
|Rs. 3.00 crore
|2
|Rs. 2.00 crore
|3
|Rs. 3.50 crore
|4
|Rs. 4.50 crore
|5
|Rs. 4.00 crore
|6
|Rs. 3.75 crore
|7
|Rs. 3.75 crore
|8
|Rs. 3.75 crore
|9
|Rs. 4.50 crore
|10
|Rs. 6.25 crore
|11
|Rs. 6.75 crore
|12
|Rs. 3.75 crore
|13
|Rs. 3.00 crore
|14
|Rs. 2.75 crore
|15
|Rs. 2.50 crore
|16
|Rs. 2.25 crore
|17
|Rs. 3.75 crore
|18
|Rs. 4.50 crore
|19
|Rs. 2.00 crore
|20
|Rs. 1.50 crore
|Total
|Rs. 71.75 crore
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.
DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.
Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz.
ALSO READ: O.M Chapter 1 Box Office Collections: Dhanush starrer collects Rs 5.50 crore on Tuesday, grosses Rs 66 crore in 5 days