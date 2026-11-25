Ramayana Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, is doing well at the Kerala box office. The movie added Rs. 1.50 crore to the tally, registering a 25 per cent drop from the previous day. The Nitesh Tiwari directorial took its entire theatrical cume to Rs. 71.75 crore gross in 20 days at the Kerala box office.

The epic drama is now only behind Jailer 2 (Rs. 80 crore) and Baahubali 2 (Rs. 72.20 crore). The movie is expected to surpass the lifetime cume of Baahubali 2 by EOD today. It is expected to close this week around the Rs. 75 crore mark.

The way it is performing, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer will soon challenge Jailer 2 also and emerge as the No. 1 non-Malayalam grosser at the Kerala box office. The movie has already emerged as an All-Time Blockbuster at the Kerala box office.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.00 crore 2 Rs. 2.00 crore 3 Rs. 3.50 crore 4 Rs. 4.50 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore 6 Rs. 3.75 crore 7 Rs. 3.75 crore 8 Rs. 3.75 crore 9 Rs. 4.50 crore 10 Rs. 6.25 crore 11 Rs. 6.75 crore 12 Rs. 3.75 crore 13 Rs. 3.00 crore 14 Rs. 2.75 crore 15 Rs. 2.50 crore 16 Rs. 2.25 crore 17 Rs. 3.75 crore 18 Rs. 4.50 crore 19 Rs. 2.00 crore 20 Rs. 1.50 crore Total Rs. 71.75 crore

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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