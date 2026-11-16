Ramayana grossed Rs. 6.75 crore on its 2nd Sunday in Kerala, recording its biggest single-day collection. It registered a 10 per cent spike from the previous day and closed its 2nd weekend at Rs. 17.50 crore gross. That's a phenomenal 35 per cent hike from the opening weekend.

Allied to its first extended week of Rs. 28.25 crore, the running cume of the epic saga reached Rs. 45.75 crore gross at the Kerala box office. The movie is on a dream run. It is expected to cross the Rs. 50 crore mark in Kerala by tomorrow, becoming the first ever Hindi-dubbed film to do so.

The Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer emerged as an all-time biggest Bollywood grosser in Kerala. It is performing like a tentpole Hollywood release in this market. Based on current trends, Ramayana is expected to collect over Rs. 75 crore or so in its full run.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3 crore 2 Rs. 2 crore 3 Rs. 3.50 crore 4 Rs. 4.50 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore 6 Rs. 3.75 crore 7 Rs. 3.75 crore 8 Rs. 3.75 crore 9 Rs. 4.50 crore 10 Rs. 6.25 crore 11 Rs. 6.75 crore Total Rs. 45.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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