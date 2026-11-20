Ramayana Part One, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi, collected Rs. 2.50 crore on its second Thursday, closing the second week at Rs. 29.50 crore gross. Interestingly, the movie recorded a bigger second week than the 8-day opening week in Kerala. It registered a 5 per cent spike from the opening week, taking the 15-day theatrical cume to Rs. 57.75 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Backed by Prime Focus, the epic saga is expected to slow down from this weekend onwards as Dhanush and Mammootty starrer O.M Chapter 1 is released in cinemas. However, it will retain a good number of screens and will keep gaining healthy traction despite the new competition.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer is expected to storm over Rs. 75 crore or so at the Kerala box office by the end of its theatrical run, depending on how it performs from here on. The movie has already emerged as an All-Time Blockbuster in Kerala.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.00 crore 2 Rs. 2.00 crore 3 Rs. 3.50 crore 4 Rs. 4.50 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore 6 Rs. 3.75 crore 7 Rs. 3.75 crore 8 Rs. 3.75 crore 9 Rs. 4.50 crore 10 Rs. 6.25 crore 11 Rs. 6.75 crore 12 Rs. 3.75 crore 13 Rs. 3.00 crore 14 Rs. 2.75 crore 15 Rs. 2.50 crore Total Rs. 57.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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