Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari and starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, maintained a steady hold on its 4th Friday in Kerala. The movie collected another Rs. 1.25 crore yesterday, bringing its running cume to Rs. 75.75 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus, the movie is expected to see another good day on Saturday, despite new releases. The epic saga is likely to surpass the Rs. 80 crore mark soon. With this, it will emerge as the biggest non-Malayalam grosser in Kerala, surpassing Jailer 2.

The Ranbir Kapoor starrer emerged as an All-Time Blockbuster in Kerala, taking its South dubbed versions' entire theatrical cume to Rs. 230 crore gross in 23 days. Based on current trends, the movie is expected to close its entire run around Rs. 250 crore in dubbed versions.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.00 crore 2 Rs. 2.00 crore 3 Rs. 3.50 crore 4 Rs. 4.50 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore 6 Rs. 3.75 crore 7 Rs. 3.75 crore 8 Rs. 3.75 crore 9 Rs. 4.50 crore 10 Rs. 6.25 crore 11 Rs. 6.75 crore 12 Rs. 3.75 crore 13 Rs. 3.00 crore 14 Rs. 2.75 crore 15 Rs. 2.50 crore 16 Rs. 2.25 crore 17 Rs. 3.75 crore 18 Rs. 4.50 crore 19 Rs. 2.00 crore 20 Rs. 1.50 crore 21 Rs. 1.50 crore 22 Rs. 1.25 crore 23 Rs. 1.25 crore Total Rs. 75.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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