Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash, and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, collected Rs. 3 crore on its second Tuesday at the Kerala box office. The movie registered a 20 per cent drop from the previous day, which is a strong hold. This took its running cume to Rs. 52.75 crore gross at the Kerala box office.

Backed by Prime Focus, the epic saga is expected to close this week around Rs. 57 to 59 crore, and then it will march towards the Rs. 75 crore mark. How far it can go at the Kerala box office will depend on how it holds up against Dhanush and Mammootty starrer O.M Chapter 1 from the coming Friday.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana emerged as a big blockbuster in Kerala. It will be interesting to see which upcoming Hindi-dubbed film can surpass its benchmarks in this territory.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.00 crore 2 Rs. 2.00 crore 3 Rs. 3.50 crore 4 Rs. 4.50 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore 6 Rs. 3.75 crore 7 Rs. 3.75 crore 8 Rs. 3.75 crore 9 Rs. 4.50 crore 10 Rs. 6.25 crore 11 Rs. 6.75 crore 12 Rs. 3.75 crore 13 Rs. 3.00 crore Total Rs. 52.75 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Avengers Doomsday enters Indian Box Office with a Bang, Amasses Rs. 20 Cr plus in presales in first 24 hours