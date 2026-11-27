Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash in the lead roles, collected Rs. 1.25 crore on its third Thursday. The movie wrapped up its Week 3 at Rs. 16.75 crore gross, registering a 45 per cent drop from the previous week. The 22-day theatrical cume of Ramayana reached Rs. 74.50 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie is expected to see a good spike in the fourth weekend and surpass the Rs. 80 crore mark, emerging as the No. 1 non-Malayalam grosser at the box office. Ramayana has already emerged as an All-Time Blockbuster in Kerala. It is expected to wind up its entire run around Rs. 90 crore or so.

The Ranbir Kapoor movie took its South dubbed versions' theatrical cume to Rs. 272 crore (Rs. 227 crore nett) in its three weeks of box office run. It is expected to add Rs. 15-25 crore more to the tally and close it around Rs. 300 crore gross.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana in Kerala are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3.00 crore 2 Rs. 2.00 crore 3 Rs. 3.50 crore 4 Rs. 4.50 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore 6 Rs. 3.75 crore 7 Rs. 3.75 crore 8 Rs. 3.75 crore 9 Rs. 4.50 crore 10 Rs. 6.25 crore 11 Rs. 6.75 crore 12 Rs. 3.75 crore 13 Rs. 3.00 crore 14 Rs. 2.75 crore 15 Rs. 2.50 crore 16 Rs. 2.25 crore 17 Rs. 3.75 crore 18 Rs. 4.50 crore 19 Rs. 2.00 crore 20 Rs. 1.50 crore 21 Rs. 1.50 crore 22 Rs. 1.25 crore Total Rs. 74.50 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

Download Pinkvilla Buzz now with one click: Pinkvilla Buzz .

ALSO READ: Ramayana Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi & Yash starrer adds Rs 120 crore in Week 3, nets Rs 955 crore in 22 days