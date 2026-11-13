Ramayana Opening Week Kerala Box Office: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Yash starrer wrecks havoc, smashes Rs 28 crore in 8 days

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is rewriting new box office records in God's own land, Kerala. The epic saga, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, and Yash, has gone berserk at the Malayalam box office ever since it hit the cinemas. It kicked off its box office run with Rs. 3 crore in Kerala and went on to collect over Rs. 13 crore in its 4-day opening weekend.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, the movie gained even more momentum from Monday onwards and added Rs. 15.25 crore to the tally, bringing its extended first week's theatrical cume to Rs. 28.25 crore gross at the Kerala box office. That's an all-time record in itself, as the previous best for a Bollywood film in Kerala was Rs. 19.50 crore by Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Interestingly, the Ranbir Kapoor starrer is performing better than Suriya's Scene, which was dominating the opening weekend. That's a great sign for Ramayana to set a massive total in its full run in Kerala. Based on current trends, the movie is heading to surpass the Rs. 40 crore mark soon in Kerala, after which it will head towards its final target. It has a shot at touching the Rs. 50 crore mark too, if it manages a solid hold against Dhanush and Mammootty's OM Chapter 1.

Day-wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana at Kerala Box Office are as follows:

Day Box Office 1 Rs. 3 crore 2 Rs. 2 crore 3 Rs. 3.50 crore 4 Rs. 4.50 crore 5 Rs. 4.00 crore 6 Rs. 3.75 crore 7 Rs. 3.75 crore 8 Rs. 3.75 crore Total Rs. 28.25 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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