Ramayana Part One Advance Booking Update: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer off to a fantastic start, Sells 35,000 tickets at national chains in 24 hours

Ramayana: Part One went on sale in India yesterday and has opened to a superb response. In the first 24 hours, the film has raked in nearly Rs. 2 crore nett approx for its opening day. At present, ticket sales are live only at the national chains, PVR INOX, Cinepolis, and Miraj.

Across PVR INOX and Cinepolis, the film has sold around 35,000 tickets so far. Notably, bookings are yet to open in South India, where metro centres such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Chennai typically contribute significantly to national chain sales. A full-fledged opening probably would have meant this number would have been over 50,000. That would be the fourth-best start ever for a Bollywood film, behind Dhurandhar 2, Jawan, and Pathaan, all three of which sold over 100,000 tickets. Ramayana may appear smaller than those, but none of those films opened bookings as early as 15 days before release, so it's not really a comparison one has to be making.

Considering that Ramayana: Part One is not only a highly anticipated film but also the biggest film ever made in the history of Indian cinema, such a start comes as little surprise. The urgency to see the film is there to be seen, as most of the premium-format screens saw their best seats getting sold out for prime-time shows. As we get closer to release, the film will build a huge advance for it, and then it's a question of how big it can get.

Being a pre-Diwali release, there will be softness in some places getting right off the gate, albeit it will be enormous nevertheless. Then from Monday, once Diwali festivities are out, the film will enter a highly lucrative window, and it will be fireworks at the box office. This is sort of a film which is not necessarily relying on just the opening and could go anywhere. Over the last couple of years, we have had phenomena like Mahavtara Narsimha and Hanuman Ansh. This could be like those but on steroids.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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