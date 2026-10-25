Ramayana Part One Advance Booking Update: Ranbir Kapoor, Yash starrer sold 2 lakh tickets at national chains 10 days before release

We are ten days out from the release of Ramayana: Part One. The film went on sale a couple of days ago, and since then it has kept the cash counter ringing. At EOD today, the film will have over 175,000 ticket sales at the two national chains, including 90,000 for the first day. The aforementioned numbers are for the Hindi version only; add to that the sales for the Kannada and Telugu versions, and this figure rises to nearly 200,000.

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Other than national chains, the film has sales open in other chains as well and some single screens in South India for dubbed versions. In all, the advances for Hindi versions for the weekend are over Rs. 10 crore nett.

Indian films generally don’t open sales this far out; Ramayana is an exception to that. The one comparable film is Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which opened 11 days out but just for previews. At the same time before release, i.e. in the first two days of sales, Dhurandhar: The Revenge had sold 135,000 tickets. This isn’t an apples-to-apples comparison either, but the closest one we got.

In presales, what matters most is the performance during the final stretch, starting from Monday before release to the day before release. The day before release at times could change the entire outlook of advance. For now, Ramayana: Part One has a healthy head start, which it continues to build. By Monday before release, it will have other films to compare with, including Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which opened general weekend sales four days prior to release.

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DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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