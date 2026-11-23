Ramayana: Part One had a strong surge in collections on its 3rd Sunday as the film collected Rs. 33 crore nett approx. This represents nearly 25 per cent growth from Saturday across both Hindi and South-dubbed versions. The film in general had a strong weekend trend this week, benefitting from an open week, which was a shot in the arm after a couple of sharper declines than one would have hoped for.

The 3rd Sunday numbers are the second highest ever, behind the first Dhurandhar, which did Rs. 35 crore nett on the same day. While the Hindi alone was well short of the record, it came in higher than Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which did Rs. 24 crore nett.

The cumulative box office collections for the film have risen to Rs. 911 crore nett approx, crossing the Rs. 900 crore nett mark. In terms of GROSS, the film stands at Rs. 1095 crore approx, ranking as the fourth-highest grosser ever in the country. While reaching the top two (Baahubali: The Conclusion and Pushpa: The Rule) is unlikely, there is a minor chance it could overtake Dhurandhar: The Revenge in third place.

The film has done extraordinary business in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. However, the Hindi version has been somewhat underwhelming. This feeling of underwhelm comes from the very high expectations that the film had, which it hasn’t met, although the box office numbers are high. Then again, the box office numbers look okay due to extremely high ticket prices, while the footfalls are those of an ordinary blockbuster. In the first 18 days, the film has sold 2.25 crore tickets in Hindi and will likely close under 2.75 crore, which is simply not good enough for a film like this. The potential for this film was there to go to the 5 crore level or so. While you can’t be sad about missing 5 crore, not doing 3.50 crore or even 3 crore is certainly stinging.

There is a pause on how to classify the film. The business in Hindi is of a BLOCKBUSTER, perhaps even a SUPER BLOCKBUSTER. The dubbed versions and overseas are at ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER level. However, the film currently appears to be a losing affair, financially speaking. In that case, you can’t certainly call it a SUCCESS. Now that may change with the second phase overseas release, but for now, it is NOT a HIT.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day Hindi Dub India Week One Rs. 429.00 cr. Rs. 124.50 cr. Rs. 553.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 11.00 cr. Rs. 47.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 52.25 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 70.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 53.00 cr. Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 71.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 22.00 cr. Rs. 7.50 cr. Rs. 29.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 19.25 cr. Rs. 6.75 cr. Rs. 26.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 21.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 4.75 cr. Rs. 17.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 10.75 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 14.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 19.75 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 26.75 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 24.50 cr. Rs. 8.75 cr. Rs. 33.25 cr. Total Rs. 694.00 cr. Rs. 216.50 cr. Rs. 910.50 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Week One Rs. 406.50 cr. Rs. 114.00 cr. Rs. 520.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 34.00 cr. Rs. 9.75 cr. Rs. 43.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 49.00 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Rs. 65.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 50.00 cr. Rs. 16.25 cr. Rs. 66.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 20.50 cr. Rs. 6.75 cr. Rs. 27.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 24.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 14.00 cr. Rs. 5.25 cr. Rs. 19.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 11.75 cr. Rs. 4.25 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 13.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 24.25 cr. 3rd Sunday Rs. 24.50 cr. Rs. 8.75 cr. Rs. 33.25 cr. Total Rs. 656.50 cr. Rs. 196.50 cr. Rs. 853.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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