Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer does well on Friday, Nets Rs. 110 Cr in 2 Days

Ramayana: Part One collected Rs. 47 crore nett approx on its second day at the Indian box office. Of that, the Hindi version contributed around Rs. 34.50 crore nett, while the dubbed versions from South India added Rs. 12.50 crore nett approx. The two-day running total for the film stands at Rs. 110.50 crore nett approx, with the four-day extended opening weekend headed for Rs. 250 crore nett or so.

The story for now is the dubbed versions in South India, as Hindi circuits are currently under the weight of pre-Diwali. There is no such limitation down South, and the film is scoring well there. The advances for Saturday are strong, and the film will likely exceed the Rs. 20 crore nett mark in the dubbed version today. Kannada and Telugu were expected to do well, and they are; however, even Tamil and Malayalam are doing well, especially the latter, which held steady yesterday and could very well be over double the opening day today. Let's see if it can build into something special in the coming days, as the market can be very leggy.

As for Hindi, there will be growth today, and it will likely cross Rs. 50 crore nett but that is still nowhere close to the potential. The potential will be seen on Monday when audiences will come out in a big way. For now, it's just sit tight and navigate through this low period. In hindsight, the film should have just been released on Monday and got going from the very first day. It isn’t simply that the collections are low, but you are also wasting four days of the first week, when the revenue share terms are highest on the weakest days for business. The distributor did pre-empt this when they asked for higher terms for the first eleven days, but that wasn’t accepted. Hopefully, they'll renegotiate.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 45.00 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 63.50 cr. Friday Rs. 34.50 cr. Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 47.00 cr. Total Rs. 79.50 cr. Rs. 31.00 cr. Rs. 110.50 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 42.50 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 59.50 cr. Friday Rs. 32.50 cr. Rs. 11.50 cr. Rs. 44.00 cr. Total Rs. 75.00 cr. Rs. 28.50 cr. Rs. 103.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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