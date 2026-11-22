Ramayana: Part One collected Rs. 27 crore nett approx on its 3rd Saturday, including nearly Rs. 20 crore nett in Hindi. The growth from Friday was around 80 per cent, with Hindi being slightly higher. Its cumulative domestic box office now stands at Rs. 877 crore nett approx, and it is set to cross the Rs. 900 crore nett milestone today.

The film is performing well in South India and Maharashtra. Unfortunately, the Hindi heartland is rather ordinary. This is ironic because one would expect a film like Ramayana to outperform there. The numbers may still look somewhat fine, but when one looks at the footfalls, the situation is dire, as the film is barely over 2 crore in two weeks.

As for why this has happened, there are a couple of plausible factors. For decades, audiences have consumed Ramayana largely through TV serials that emphasised emotion and melodrama. This film felt more like a Hollywood-style spectacle, which may not have resonated as well with them. Also, there has been unwarranted negativity against the film over the last year or so. While one may like to just look the other way, these things do take a toll when repeated time and time again. The marketing arguably failed to counter those, and it felt a lot more subdued than a film of this size should be. All these factors have compounded, and the film has fallen a lot short of its potential.

While the business is BLOCKBUSTER or even SUPER BLOCKBUSTER level, it needed to be more than that, not just for its costs but for the film it is. Unfortunately, the film has failed at that.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day Hindi Dub India Week One Rs. 429.00 cr. Rs. 124.50 cr. Rs. 553.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 11.00 cr. Rs. 47.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 52.25 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 70.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 53.00 cr. Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 71.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 22.00 cr. Rs. 7.50 cr. Rs. 29.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 19.25 cr. Rs. 6.75 cr. Rs. 26.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 21.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 4.75 cr. Rs. 17.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 10.75 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 14.75 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 19.75 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 26.75 cr. Total Rs. 669.50 cr. Rs. 207.75 cr. Rs. 877.25 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Week One Rs. 406.50 cr. Rs. 114.00 cr. Rs. 520.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 34.00 cr. Rs. 9.75 cr. Rs. 43.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 49.00 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Rs. 65.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 50.00 cr. Rs. 16.25 cr. Rs. 66.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 20.50 cr. Rs. 6.75 cr. Rs. 27.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 24.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 14.00 cr. Rs. 5.25 cr. Rs. 19.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 11.75 cr. Rs. 4.25 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 13.50 cr. 3rd Saturday Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 24.25 cr. Total Rs. 632.00 cr. Rs. 187.75 cr. Rs. 819.75 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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