Ramayana: Part One collected Rs. 17 crore nett approx on Thursday at the Indian box office. There was a drop of 15-20 per cent, which is a bit steep and should have been better. With that, it concluded its 2nd week at Rs. 283 crore nett approx. That is the second-biggest second week in Indian cinema history, behind only Baahubali 2. While Ramayana is ahead in terms of NETT, the real thing, i.e. GROSS, is about Rs. 10 crore short.

The cumulative box office collections for the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer stand at Rs. 836 crore nett approx. In terms of GROSS, the film stands at Rs. 1002 crore approx. It has crossed the coveted Rs. 1000 crore milestone, becoming only the fourth Indian film to do so, joining Baahubali: The Conclusion, Pushpa: The Rule and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

The film has performed superbly in the South, especially the dubbed versions, which are just short of the Rs. 200 crore nett mark and still going strong. Including the Hindi version, the region has netted over Rs. 270 crore so far. Karnataka is leading the charge, with an extraordinary Rs. 145 crore GROSS in two weeks. It will soon surpass KGF 2 to become the 3rd biggest grosser ever in the state and then likely topple Kantara as well.

Kerala is another standout performer with a sensational trend, having a second week higher than the first.

In Hindi, the film has netted Rs. 639 crore approx so far. Reaching Rs. 800 crore nett feels unlikely now after a couple of ordinary holds in the last two days. The film has relatively underperformed in Hindi, especially in the Hindi heartland circuits, which is kind of ironic because these are the places one would expect to be standouts for a film like Ramayana. The numbers may still look somewhat fine, but when one looks at the footfalls, the situation is dire, as the film is barely over 2 crore in two weeks.

As for why this has happened, there are a couple of plausible factors. For decades, audiences have consumed Ramayana largely through TV serials that emphasised emotion and melodrama. This film felt more like a Hollywood style spectacle, which may not have resonated as well with them. The other major reason is likely the ticket pricing, which has gone terribly wrong this year. The prices were already not great before that, but since after Dhurandhar: The Revenge, it has gone to obscene levels. This move has likely priced out Ramayana from its core audiences in smaller centres. Lastly, there has been unwarranted negativity against the film over the last year or so. While one may like to just look the other way, these things do take a toll when repeated time and time again. The marketing arguably failed to counter those, and it felt a lot more subdued than a film of this size should be. All these factors have compounded, and the film has fallen a lot short of its potential.

While the business is BLOCKBUSTER or even SUPER BLOCKBUSTER level, it needed to be more than that, not just for its costs but for the film it is. Unfortunately, the film has failed at that.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day Hindi Dub India Week One Rs. 429.00 cr. Rs. 124.50 cr. Rs. 553.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 11.00 cr. Rs. 47.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 52.25 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 70.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 53.00 cr. Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 71.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 22.00 cr. Rs. 7.50 cr. Rs. 29.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 19.25 cr. Rs. 6.75 cr. Rs. 26.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 21.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 4.75 cr. Rs. 17.25 cr. Total Rs. 639.00 cr. Rs. 196.75 cr. Rs. 835.75 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Week One Rs. 406.50 cr. Rs. 114.00 cr. Rs. 520.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 34.00 cr. Rs. 9.75 cr. Rs. 43.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 49.00 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Rs. 65.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 50.00 cr. Rs. 16.25 cr. Rs. 66.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 20.50 cr. Rs. 6.75 cr. Rs. 27.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 24.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 14.00 cr. Rs. 5.25 cr. Rs. 19.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 11.75 cr. Rs. 4.25 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Total Rs. 603.75 cr. Rs. 178.25 cr. Rs. 782.00 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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