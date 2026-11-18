Ramayana: Part One collected Rs. 26.50 crore nett approx on its 2nd Tuesday at the Indian box office, with the Hindi version bringing in Rs. 19.25 crore nett approx and South dubs contributing Rs. 7.25 crore nett approx. The thirteen-day running total for the film stands at Rs. 799 crore nett approx, just shy of the Rs. 800 crore nett mark. The film remains on course for Rs. 1000 crore nett plus lifetime.

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The Hindi version dropped 12 per cent, a very good hold considering Monday was a holiday in Northern and Eastern states. These states saw a steeper drop on Tuesday, while states like Maharashtra, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh held on par with Monday, with some centres even seeing some growth. Now, whether this was because Tuesdays have an extra audience these days or if the film has found stability will be known by the hold today. If it is the former, then it's business as usual, but if it's the latter, then maybe there could be something special with the legs.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 45.50 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 64.00 cr. Friday Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 47.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Rs. 17.25 cr. Rs. 69.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 20.00 cr. Rs. 56.00 cr. Monday Rs. 86.50 cr. Rs. 19.25 cr. Rs. 105.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 76.00 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr. Rs. 92.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 57.00 cr. Rs. 11.25 cr. Rs. 68.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 41.00 cr. Rs. 9.50 cr. Rs. 50.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 11.25 cr. Rs. 47.25 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 70.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 53.00 cr. Rs. 18.75 cr. Rs. 71.75 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 22.00 cr. Rs. 7.75 cr. Rs. 29.75 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 19.25 cr. Rs. 7.25 cr. Rs. 26.50 cr. Total Rs. 611.25 cr. Rs. 187.75 cr. Rs. 799.00 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

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Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 43.00 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 60.00 cr. Friday Rs. 33.00 cr. Rs. 11.50 cr. Rs. 44.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 49.25 cr. Rs. 15.75 cr. Rs. 65.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 33.75 cr. Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 52.00 cr. Monday Rs. 82.50 cr. Rs. 17.75 cr. Rs. 100.25 cr. Tuesday Rs. 72.00 cr. Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 87.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 54.00 cr. Rs. 10.25 cr. Rs. 64.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 39.00 cr. Rs. 8.50 cr. Rs. 47.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 34.00 cr. Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 44.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 49.00 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Rs. 65.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 50.00 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr. Rs. 66.50 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 20.50 cr. Rs. 7.00 cr. Rs. 27.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 6.25 cr. Rs. 24.25 cr. Total Rs. 578.00 cr. Rs. 169.75 cr. Rs. 747.75 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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