Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer has an Extraordinary Monday Overseas, Biggest ever for an Indian film

Ramayana: Part One had an outstanding Monday at the overseas box office, grossing over USD 3.60 million. In fact, this is the biggest Monday ever for an Indian film, almost double that of films like Dhurandhar: The Revenge, Pathaan and Jawan. The previous record was set by Baahubali: The Conclusion at just under USD 2.50 million, which was aided by the holiday in some of the markets. Furthermore, the Monday business is higher than its Thursday opening day, which is simply phenomenal for a film operating at this level of business.

The five-day cumulative overseas box office collections stand at USD 27.25 million / Rs. 256 crore approx, which added to Rs. 405 crore from India, gives a worldwide box office gross of Rs. 661 crore approx.

The business is superb across the board, with markets like the United States and the United Kingdom putting up record Mondays. In Canada and Australia, it was considerably short of Dhurandhar: The Revenge during the weekend; but on Monday, it went ahead in Australia, while Canada ended up being close. Even the UAE, where the film had an underwhelming start, put up a Monday higher than the top grossers like Jawan and Pathaan. Apart from these, Malaysia and Singapore recorded the best day of their run on the post-Diwali day. In Southeast Asia, Thailand, Vietnam and Cambodia continue to be superb. Potentially the biggest of them all, Indonesia joins in on Wednesday.

Following this great Monday hold, Ramayana seems well positioned to cruise to the USD 50 million mark, with the upside going to USD 60 million or perhaps even USD 70 million, if some of the non-traditional markets break out. Then, of course, there will be a later phase release in China, Japan and Korea, which could take it to an altogether different level, especially China.

The Territorial Breakdown for Ramayana: Part One Overseas Box Office is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 10,150,000 Canada USD 2,625,000 Australia USD 2,225,000 New Zealand USD 250,000 Middle East USD 3,200,000 Nepal USD 675,000 Thailand USD 650,000 Singapore USD 475,000 Malaysia USD 575,000 Vietnam USD 250,000 Cambodia USD 150,000 Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 350,000 United Kingdom USD 3,325,000 Germany USD 700,000 Netherlands USD 275,000 France USD 225,000 Rest of Europe USD 750,000 Rest of World USD 375,000 OVERSEAS USD 27,225,000

NOTE: The above figures include Canada grosses converted from CAD to USD, in line with our reporting policy since 2023. Rentrak reports the figures without this conversion. On that basis, the overseas box office would stand at USD 25.30 million.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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