Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer impresses overseas, Scores Rs. 500 Cr opening weekend worldwide

Ramayana: Part One had a fantastic opening weekend internationally, with the film collecting USD 23 million / Rs. 217 crore approx. Combined with a Rs. 281 crore weekend in India, the worldwide opening amounted to just under Rs. 500 crore, at Rs. 498 crore approx.

The overseas opening ranks as the second-biggest ever for a Bollywood film, behind Pathaan, which grossed USD 25.50 million over a five-day opening frame. Ramayana, in comparison, is four and a half days. In a like-for-like release frame, Ramayana will pull ahead of Pathaan as the biggest opener. Dhurandhar: The Revenge had the same release frame as Ramayana, during which it had grossed USD 21.25 million, but that was missing a release in the Middle East. Leaving that out, the opening of the two films is roughly the same, with Dhurandhar being slightly ahead.

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Ramayana almost set the new opening record for Indian cinema in the United Kingdom, with an extended opening weekend of GBP 2 million. It missed the record because of a big drop on Sunday, likely caused by Diwali. Still, this is particularly impressive because this is a market with a sizeable Pakistani diaspora making up the audience for Hindi films, which wouldn’t have come out in a big way for Ramayana, but still, the film up these big numbers.

The film also fared strongly in Southeast Asia, apart from the regular Singapore and Malaysia, seeing breakout performances in Thailand and Vietnam. Malaysia had a strong surge on Sunday and could be collecting even better on weekdays, as the market tends to do better post-Diwali. Ramayana is quite popular in the region, with some local iterations of the epic also existing there. Indonesia could be another market to watch, with a release scheduled for Wednesday.

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Of course, the biggest market for the film was the United States, with a long weekend of USD 9.20 million, second only to USD 9.60 million for Dhurandhar 2. The neighbouring Canada put up CAD 3.20 million, which is a good sum but could have been better, falling short of CAD 4.45 million for Dhurandhar 2 and not much higher than CAD 2.85 million for Pathaan. Similarly, Australia could have been perhaps a bit better as well, being about 25 per cent of Dhurandhar. Finally, the Middle East was a relative underperformer, but it improved over the weekend, with a healthy trend.

Looking ahead, the film showed a strong trend over the weekend. On Thursday, it seemed like the weekend would just about clear USD 20 million, but it has managed a good USD 3 million more. As such, one can expect strong legs. The first target would be to take out Jawan as the highest grosser overseas sans China, which seems quite reasonable. It can clear the USD 50 million mark, and of course, if it could pull something special and break out in some non-traditional markets, it could push to USD 60 million. There will be a China release sometime in future that could be a different arena altogether if that gets going.

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The Territorial Breakdown for the Overseas Box Office of Ramayana: Part One is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 9,175,000 Canada USD 2,275,000 Australia USD 1,885,000 New Zealand USD 200,000 Middle East USD 2,650,000 Nepal USD 550,000 Thailand USD 550,000 Singapore USD 375,000 Malaysia USD 325,000 Vietnam USD 200,000 Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 250,000 United Kingdom USD 2,600,000 Germany USD 600,000 Rest of Europe USD 1,000,000 Rest of World USD 275,000 OVERSEAS USD 22,950,000

NOTE: The above figures include Canada grosses converted from CAD to USD, in line with our reporting policy since 2023. Rentrak reports the figures without this conversion. On that basis, the overseas box office would stand at USD 24.15 million.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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