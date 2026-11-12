Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer juggernaut rolls over to Rs. 500 Cr nett on Day 7

Ramayana: Part One collected Rs. 68 crore nett approx on its seventh day of release in India, down about 25 per cent from the previous day. This amount splits into Rs. 57 crore nett approx in Hindi and just over Rs. 11 crore nett in the South dubs. The film surpassed the Rs. 500 crore nett mark yesterday, standing at Rs. 503 crore nett approx, of which Hindi has contributed Rs. 387 crore nett, while South dubs are at a historic Rs. 116 crore nett.

Yesterday was a holiday for Bhai Dooj, which led to strong holds in Hindi circuits like Delhi-UP, Rajasthan and Bihar, alongside Gujarat. West Bengal saw an uptick in collections. Now, almost all of the country is out of the holiday period, except for Gujarat, where Diwali is a very long holiday period and will run till Sunday.

So far, the film has held significantly better than most Diwali releases of the past decade or so. Traditionally, films have eased off around 30-35 per cent daily in the days following Diwali. In comparison, Ramayan was 12 per cent on Tuesday and 25 per cent on Wednesday. Part of the reason for that is an extra holiday in recent years, but even accounting for that, the trend is much better. The hope today is to drop less than 30 per cent again, and if that happens, the film will have a strong base going into the second week.

Films with religious and cultural connections have demonstrated exceptional staying power at the box office many times in the past and, more recently, with films like Mahavatar Narasimha and Hanuman Ansh. Such things can’t be predicted, but the potential certainly exists for this film. Whether the superior trend the film has had so far is just due to holidays or whether something special is brewing on the ground underneath will only be known in the 2nd-week weekdays. Hopefully, Ramayana gets in that zone.

Following are the daily drops for Diwali releases in years when Diwali fall on Sunday:

Day Krrish 3

(2013) Housefull 4

(2019) Tiger 3

(2023) Ramayana

(2026) Monday +105% +140% +37% +139% Tuesday -30% -30% -25% -12% Wednesday -35% -35% -55% -25% Thursday -30% -15% -15% -25%

(expected) Thu / Mon

Ratio 30% 38% 30% 50%

The South dubbed version had a superb Wednesday, still collecting in double digits. Malayalam version is on a dream run, collecting on par with Sunday on all three weekdays so far. The film has earned around Rs. 15 crore nett so far. At the rate it is going, it will certainly double that amount, quite possibly triple that as well. Similarly, the Kannada and Tamil versions are phenomenal. This deserves a separate dedicated story, which will be done in a day or two.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 45.50 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 64.00 cr. Friday Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 47.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Rs. 17.50 cr. Rs. 69.50 cr. Sunday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 20.00 cr. Rs. 56.00 cr. Monday Rs. 86.00 cr. Rs. 19.50 cr. Rs. 105.50 cr. Tuesday Rs. 76.00 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr. Rs. 92.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 57.00 cr. Rs. 11.25 cr. Rs. 68.25 cr. Total Rs. 387.50 cr. Rs. 115.75 cr. Rs. 503.25 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 43.00 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 60.00 cr. Friday Rs. 33.00 cr. Rs. 11.50 cr. Rs. 44.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 49.25 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Rs. 65.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 33.75 cr. Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 52.00 cr. Monday Rs. 82.00 cr. Rs. 17.75 cr. Rs. 99.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 72.00 cr. Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 87.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 54.00 cr. Rs. 10.25 cr. Rs. 64.25 cr. Total Rs. 367.00 cr. Rs. 105.75 cr. Rs. 472.75 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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