Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer kicks of 2nd week with a record 2nd Friday

Ramayana: Part One kicked off its second week, collecting Rs. 47 crore nett approx on Friday. The film saw a drop of 12 per cent in the Hindi version, while the South-dubbed versions rose by almost 20 per cent. That brings the nine-day running total to Rs. 601 crore nett, topping the Rs. 600 crore benchmark.

The 2nd Friday haul ranks as the highest ever at the Indian box office, with the film having all the single-day records starting from Monday. This didn’t come up in the reporting earlier, but it is something remarkable that the film has to its name. More single-day records shall continue to rack up over the week.

The film is on a dream run in Malayalam, which saw its best day yesterday. That shall be renewed over the weekend two times over. Even the Telugu version saw growth coming in yesterday, which is good because weekdays were ordinary. The growth yesterday has made Rs. 200 crore nett in the South-dubbed versions a lock. The question is whether it will be around Rs. 225 crore nett or Rs. 250 crore nett. Hopefully the latter.

Coming to the Hindi version, the film netted Rs. 36 crore yesterday, which is the 2nd biggest 2nd Friday ever, behind Rs. 36.50 crore nett of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The two films had a difference of over Rs. 150 crore nett in the extended first week, but it is down to Rs. 50 lakh on the 2nd Friday. Quite likely that Ramayana moves ahead of Dhurandhar in the coming days; in fact, this is something it should be aiming for. Dhurandhar 2 added around Rs. 380 crore nett after the 2nd Friday to its total, which, if Ramayana repeats, it will reach Rs. 850 crore nett. The hope will be to do a little better than that.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 45.50 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 64.00 cr. Friday Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 47.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Rs. 17.25 cr. Rs. 69.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 20.00 cr. Rs. 56.00 cr. Monday Rs. 86.50 cr. Rs. 19.50 cr. Rs. 106.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 76.00 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr. Rs. 92.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 57.00 cr. Rs. 11.25 cr. Rs. 68.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 41.00 cr. Rs. 9.50 cr. Rs. 50.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 11.00 cr. Rs. 47.00 cr. Total Rs. 465.00 cr. Rs. 136.00 cr. Rs. 601.00 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 43.00 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 60.00 cr. Friday Rs. 33.00 cr. Rs. 11.50 cr. Rs. 44.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 49.25 cr. Rs. 15.75 cr. Rs. 65.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 33.75 cr. Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 52.00 cr. Monday Rs. 82.00 cr. Rs. 17.75 cr. Rs. 99.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 72.00 cr. Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 87.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 54.00 cr. Rs. 10.25 cr. Rs. 64.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 39.00 cr. Rs. 8.50 cr. Rs. 47.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 34.00 cr. Rs. 9.75 cr. Rs. 43.75 cr. Total Rs. 440.00 cr. Rs. 123.75 cr. Rs. 563.75 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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