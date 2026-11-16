Ramayana: Part One had an incredible 2nd weekend internationally, collecting USD 13.20 million. This marks the biggest 2nd weekend ever for an Indian film, almost doubling the previous best of USD 7.10 million by Dhurandhar: The Revenge. The week-on-week drop was just 28 per cent, although that is aided slightly by some new openings in markets like Indonesia, Hong Kong, Mexico and Central Asia. Taking those out, the drop was just 31 per cent, which is once again… incredible.

The running total for the film after the 2nd weekend stands at USD 49.40 million / Rs. 465 crore, making it the biggest Bollywood/Indian film overseas, sans China. The previous best was Jawan at USD 48.20 million, with Ramayana taking just eleven days to surpass that.

Meanwhile, the worldwide box office gross has climbed to Rs. 1,354 crore approx, the fourth-highest ever for an Indian film, excluding China. The film remains on course to climb to the top spot and could eventually claim the overall record as well, depending on how it fares in China next year.

The film posted the biggest second weekend ever for Indian cinema in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Australia. Even in the UAE, it missed the record by just a couple of thousand dollars, which is a superb result considering the opening was very low last week. The film is going to set new lifetime highs for Indian cinema in the United States, the United Kingdom and Nepal. Australia also looks highly likely, although Canada could be a closer contest.

Southeast Asia has emerged as a major success story for the film. Thailand has become a genuine breakout market, with the film reaching USD 1.50 million. Indonesia debuted with a solid USD 575K, while holdover markets such as Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam and Cambodia continued to deliver excellent numbers.

The film is set to cross the USD 60 million mark comfortably and has a realistic shot at reaching USD 70 million by the end of its overseas run. Sony had a big marketing spend on the film, perhaps even a bit of an overkill, but Ramayana is meeting the internal expectations set by the studio. At the end of the day, that is what all that matters. While these may not look great through the lens of the Indian distribution sector, as they would feel that they could have probably gotten 85-90 per cent of these numbers with their normal spending, which is a fraction of what Sony did, Hollywood studios have different ways of operating, and that is just it.

The film is also slated to release in East Asian markets like China, Japan and Korea next year. While China is no longer the market it was in the late 2010s, the potential for a breakout remains. These releases could give the film another significant boost to its overseas and worldwide totals.

The Territorial Breakdown for Ramayana: Part One in Overseas is as follows:

Territory Gross United States USD 17,100,000 Canada USD 5,200,000 Australia USD 4,200,000 New Zealand USD 525,000 Middle East USD 5,400,000 Nepal USD 1,425,000 Thailand USD 1,500,000 Malaysia USD 1,350,000 Singapore USD 785,000 Indonesia USD 575,000 Vietnam USD 565,000 Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 1,000,000 United Kingdom USD 5,550,000 Germany USD 1,030,000 Netherlands USD 495,000 France USD 375,000 Rest of Europe USD 1,400,000 Rest of World USD 925,000 OVERSEAS USD 49,400,000

NOTE: The above figures include Canada grosses converted from CAD to USD, in line with our reporting policy since 2023. Rentrak reports the figures without this conversion. On that basis, the overseas box office would stand at USD 51.50 million.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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