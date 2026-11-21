Ramayana: Part One collected around Rs. 15 crore nett on its 3rd Friday at the Indian box office. Of that, the Hindi version accounted for Rs. 10.75 crore nett and the South-dubbed versions brought in Rs. 4 crore nett. The film dropped 15 per cent from the previous day, while the week-on-week drop was rather steep at almost 70 per cent. The cumulative box office collections for the Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer stand at Rs. 850 crore nett.

Given that this was an open week for the film with no major new releases, it could have held better in Hindi. Films nowadays tend to hold flat on Fridays; some even grow, as the bigger centres tend to see a jump from Thursday, and this is a film that has outperformed in the bigger centres, so it could have done that. The reason it didn't was probably that the film didn't have the weekend bump in ticket prices, because, well... prices were already high on weekdays. The ticket pricing has gone terribly wrong this year, not that it was any better before but now its on obscene level for the bigger films.

Following a couple of sharp declines in previous days and now this, it has been an ordinary trend for the film lately. It seemed like the film had a good shot at Rs. 800 crore nett, but that is now ruled out, with a likely finish around Rs. 750 crore nett.

On the split side, the South-dubbed versions have been historic, crossing the Rs. 200 crore nett mark yesterday, a first for the industry. The trend in Kerala is simply sensational; despite having new competition, it held on par with Thursday. The film has grossed over Rs. 60 crore and is en route to becoming the biggest non-Mollywood film in the state if the current momentum sustains. Elsewhere, it crossed Rs. 50 crore in Tamil Nadu yesterday and is going to top Rs. 150 crore in Karnataka today.

The film has relatively underperformed in Hindi, especially in the Hindi heartland circuits, which is kind of ironic because these are the places one would expect to be standouts for a film like Ramayana. The numbers may still look somewhat fine, but when one looks at the footfalls, the situation is dire, as the film is barely over 2 crore in two weeks.

As for why this has happened, there are a couple of plausible factors. For decades, audiences have consumed Ramayana largely through TV serials that emphasised emotion and melodrama. This film felt more like a Hollywood-style spectacle, which may not have resonated as well with them. Also there has been unwarranted negativity against the film over the last year or so. While one may like to just look the other way, these things do take a toll when repeated time and time again. The marketing arguably failed to counter those, and it felt a lot more subdued than a film of this size should be. All these factors have compounded, and the film has fallen a lot short of its potential.

While the business is BLOCKBUSTER or even SUPER BLOCKBUSTER level, it needed to be more than that, not just for its costs but for the film it is. Unfortunately, the film has failed at that.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections for Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day Hindi Dub India Week One Rs. 429.00 cr. Rs. 124.50 cr. Rs. 553.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 11.00 cr. Rs. 47.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 52.25 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 70.25 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 53.00 cr. Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 71.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 22.00 cr. Rs. 7.50 cr. Rs. 29.50 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 19.25 cr. Rs. 6.75 cr. Rs. 26.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 21.00 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 4.75 cr. Rs. 17.25 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 10.75 cr. Rs. 4.00 cr. Rs. 14.75 cr. Total Rs. 649.75 cr. Rs. 200.75 cr. Rs. 850.50 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Week One Rs. 406.50 cr. Rs. 114.00 cr. Rs. 520.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 34.00 cr. Rs. 9.75 cr. Rs. 43.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 49.00 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Rs. 65.00 cr. 2nd Sunday Rs. 50.00 cr. Rs. 16.25 cr. Rs. 66.25 cr. 2nd Monday Rs. 20.50 cr. Rs. 6.75 cr. Rs. 27.25 cr. 2nd Tuesday Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 6.00 cr. Rs. 24.00 cr. 2nd Wednesday Rs. 14.00 cr. Rs. 5.25 cr. Rs. 19.25 cr. 2nd Thursday Rs. 11.75 cr. Rs. 4.25 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. 3rd Friday Rs. 10.00 cr. Rs. 3.50 cr. Rs. 13.50 cr. Total Rs. 613.75 cr. Rs. 181.75 cr. Rs. 795.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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