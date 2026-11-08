Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer nets Rs. 179 Cr in 3 days in India

Ramayana: Part One collected Rs. 68 crore nett approx on its third day at the Indian box office, with just over Rs. 50 crore coming from Hindi and another Rs. 17.50 crore nett from the South-dubbed versions. This takes the film to Rs. 178.50 crore nett approx after three days in release, with the four-day extended weekend expected to reach Rs. 240 crore nett.

On Saturday, the film faced capacity constraints across South India, which limited its growth. Otherwise, the dubbed versions would have comfortably crossed Rs. 20 crore nett. The capacity crunch was particularly severe in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, ironically, the two markets that were expected to be the weak links for the film before release.

The film has been phenomenal in Karnataka, where it has grossed over Rs. 30 crore nett in just three days, including Rs. 19 crore nett from the Kannada version alone. With the next three days being major holidays in the state, that figure is expected to double, if not go even higher. Ramayana is on track to become only the fourth film to collect Rs. 100 crore nett in the state. The presence of Superstar Yash has undoubtedly played a significant role in making this happen.

For the Hindi version, there is now just one more day of Diwali slowdown to contend with, and today is expected to be the toughest of them all. Several cinemas in North India will shut after 3 PM, while some will remain closed for the entire day. However, the stage is set for the film to explode tomorrow. Advance bookings for Monday are already the highest for any single day of its run and, by the end of today, could be close to double their current level. That won’t be just it; the day after Diwali is a day of walk-ups, so the current should go even stronger.

Wishing you all a very happy and prosperous Diwali!

The day-wise box office collections of Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 45.00 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 63.50 cr. Friday Rs. 34.50 cr. Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 47.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 50.75 cr. Rs. 17.50 cr. Rs. 68.25 cr. Total Rs. 130.25 cr. Rs. 48.50 cr. Rs. 178.75 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 42.50 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 59.50 cr. Friday Rs. 32.50 cr. Rs. 11.50 cr. Rs. 44.00 cr. Saturday Rs. 48.00 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Rs. 64.00 cr. Total Rs. 123.00 cr. Rs. 44.50 cr. Rs. 167.50 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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