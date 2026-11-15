Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer nets Rs. 70 Cr on 2nd Saturday

Ramayana: Part One collected Rs. 70 crore nett approx on its 2nd Saturday at the Indian box office. The Hindi version netted Rs. 52 crore approx, while the South-dubbed version had a fantastic Rs. 18 crore nett approx. With this, the ten-day total has climbed to an estimated Rs. 671 crore nett in India. Of that, the Hindi version has amassed Rs. 517 crore nett approx and the South-dubbed versions have contributed an outstanding Rs. 154 crore nett approx.

The film saw a 45 per cent growth in Hindi, which is a bit on the lower side these days. A big reason for that is the ongoing holiday factor in Gujarat, which meant the film actually dropped there yesterday. Excluding that, the growth was 55 per cent, still on the lower side, although similar to that of Dhurandhar: The Revenge earlier this year.

There was hope that, having caught up with Dhurandhar on Friday, Ramayana would move ahead, potentially starting Saturday itself. However, the gap between the two films actually widened yesterday. This makes the Rs. 800 crore nett mark in Hindi a close call, unless the film manages to show a stronger trend over the coming days than Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Meanwhile, the run in South India continues to be impressive. The film has crossed the Rs. 150 crore nett mark in dubbed versions, while Hindi has accumulated Rs. 60 crore nett in the region. Karnataka is phenomenal, crossing the Rs. 100 crore GROSS mark. The rate at which it is going, the film is going to challenge the local heavyweights like Kantara and KGF Chapter 2. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are on a sensational run, both cruising towards Rs. 75 crore at this point, although there will be some competition next week, which could offer some challenge to that.

The Day Wise Box Office Collections of Ramayana: Part One in India are as follows:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 45.50 cr. Rs. 18.50 cr. Rs. 64.00 cr. Friday Rs. 35.00 cr. Rs. 12.50 cr. Rs. 47.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Rs. 17.25 cr. Rs. 69.25 cr. Sunday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 20.00 cr. Rs. 56.00 cr. Monday Rs. 86.50 cr. Rs. 19.50 cr. Rs. 106.00 cr. Tuesday Rs. 76.00 cr. Rs. 16.50 cr. Rs. 92.50 cr. Wednesday Rs. 57.00 cr. Rs. 11.25 cr. Rs. 68.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 41.00 cr. Rs. 9.50 cr. Rs. 50.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 36.00 cr. Rs. 11.00 cr. Rs. 47.00 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 52.00 cr. Rs. 18.00 cr. Rs. 70.00 cr. Total Rs. 517.00 cr. Rs. 154.00 cr. Rs. 671.00 cr.

NOTE: The above numbers are inclusive of 3D charges. The norm in the past has been to exclude 3D charges, but things have changed gradually over the last couple of years, and now the norm is probably going to change. To do that, what better film than Ramayana? Read more about 3D charges reporting here.

Excluding 3D charges:

Day Hindi Dub India Thursday Rs. 43.00 cr. Rs. 17.00 cr. Rs. 60.00 cr. Friday Rs. 33.00 cr. Rs. 11.50 cr. Rs. 44.50 cr. Saturday Rs. 49.25 cr. Rs. 15.75 cr. Rs. 65.00 cr. Sunday Rs. 33.75 cr. Rs. 18.25 cr. Rs. 52.00 cr. Monday Rs. 82.00 cr. Rs. 17.75 cr. Rs. 99.75 cr. Tuesday Rs. 72.00 cr. Rs. 15.00 cr. Rs. 87.00 cr. Wednesday Rs. 54.00 cr. Rs. 10.25 cr. Rs. 64.25 cr. Thursday Rs. 39.00 cr. Rs. 8.50 cr. Rs. 47.50 cr. 2nd Friday Rs. 34.00 cr. Rs. 9.75 cr. Rs. 43.75 cr. 2nd Saturday Rs. 49.00 cr. Rs. 16.00 cr. Rs. 65.00 cr. Total Rs. 489.00 cr. Rs. 139.75 cr. Rs. 628.75 cr.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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