Ramayana Part One Box Office Collections: Ranbir Kapoor and Yash starrer phenomenal run continues Overseas, tops Rs. 900 Cr worldwide

Ramayana: Part One put up another USD 3 million-plus day overseas on Wednesday, grossing USD 3.35 million / Rs. 32 crore approx. That brings its seven-day running total to USD 34.15 million / Rs. 322 crore, which, with Rs. 603 crore from India, gives Rs. 925 crore globally. The film will be hitting the Rs. 1000 crore mark today.

There are maybe ten Bollywood films that have ever collected over USD 3 million in a single day overseas. Here, this film is doing that much and more on weekdays. Yesterday, it was a holiday in North America, which largely drove this number. The film also debuted in Indonesia with an excellent USD 90,000 opening, selling around 37,000 tickets. Elsewhere, collections remained robust across the board, whether in Australia or Southeast Asia or Middle East or Europe.

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The film is expected to conclude its extended first week with USD 36.25–36.50 million overseas. Its Thursday number will be double that of Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which collected USD 7 million in its second weekend. If Ramayana were to continue that lead, it would hit the USD 50 million mark by Sunday itself. Even if it comes a bit under, it should certainly be over USD 10 million, likely USD 12-13 million, which would mean surpassing the full run of Jawan in mere 11 days of release.

The film is now comfortably on course to finish above USD 60 million overseas, with USD 65 million looking like a realistic target. Should the non-traditional international markets continue to outperform expectations, even USD 70 million cannot be ruled out. After that, you have countries in East Asia, such as China, Japan, Taiwan and Korea, which could go anywhere.

The Territorial Breakdown for the Overseas Box Office of Ramayana: Part One is as follows:

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Territory Gross United States USD 12,825,000 Canada USD 3,625,000 Australia USD 2,850,000 New Zealand USD 350,000 Middle East USD 3,600,000 Nepal USD 925,000 Malaysia USD 900,000 Thailand USD 850,000 Singapore USD 550,000 Vietnam USD 350,000 Rest of Asia/Pacific USD 650,000 United Kingdom USD 3,875,000 Germany USD 760,000 Netherlands USD 330,000 France USD 280,000 Rest of Europe USD 980,000 Rest of World USD 450,000 OVERSEAS USD 34,150,000

NOTE: The above figures include Canada grosses converted from CAD to USD, in line with our reporting policy since 2023. Rentrak reports the figures without this conversion. On that basis, the overseas box office would stand at USD 35.60 million.

DISCLAIMER: The box office figures, opening-day forecasts, and lifetime collection projections mentioned in this article are subjective trade estimates compiled from various commercial parameters, advance trends, and market sentiment. These are purely analytical tracking figures and do not constitute actual, finalised collections or certified accounting statements. Pinkvilla does not make any representation or warranty, express or implied, regarding the pinpoint accuracy or completeness of these projections. No statement in this article is intended to defame, harm, or malign any individual, production house, artist, or commercial entity involved in the making of the film.

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